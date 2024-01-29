10 Palestinians killed as Israeli forces shell UN agency school in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured Monday as Israeli forces shelled a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school sheltering hundreds of displaced people in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City.

Palestinian medical sources at Al-Shifa Medical Complex reported that the Israeli army last night targeted the Al-Rimal neighborhood with airstrikes and artillery in the most intense attacks in over a month following the withdrawal of military vehicles from the neighborhood in mid-December.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The onslaught has killed more than 26,000 people, mostly women and children, displaced 85% of the blockaded enclave's population, and created conditions for famine. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the initial Hamas attack.

The International Court of Justice, in its interim ruling in the genocide case filed by South Africa, ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians.

Tel Aviv also has to submit a report to the ICJ on all measures taken to give effect to this order within one month.
















