Palestinians in West Bank hail UN court’s interim ruling but say decision 'below expectations'

Palestinians welcomed a provisional ruling Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to accept South Africa's genocide case against Israel and measures by Tel Aviv to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

They said, however, it was 'below expectations.'

Dozens of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah in the central West Bank and followed the UN court's announcement while waving banners demanding a cease-fire, justice and freedom for Palestinians.

"The decision was below the expectations and below the level of the crime," Abu Saleh Hisham told Anadolu.

He said the principle of accepting the case against Israel is a "victory to the Palestinian people, but still we wait for more measures" against Israel.

Hala Abu Gharbiyeh described the ruling as "disappointing and doesn't mount to the minimum level of sacrifices and killings."

She said she expected a firm order on an immediate cease-fire and entry of humanitarian aid and evacuation of those injured for treatment abroad.

The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.

The court ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

South Africa brought the genocide case against Israel to the ICJ late last month and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.















