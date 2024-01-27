Another Palestinian killed in West Bank as toll rises to 373 since Oct. 7

Israeli soldiers killed a young man in his 20s with indiscriminate fire during an overnight incursion into a village in the West Bank, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.

The official news agency Wafa reported that "a twenty-seven-year-old Palestinian was killed overnight after being shot by Israeli forces' live fire during confrontations in the village of Deir Abu Deif, northeast of Jenin."

Israeli forces stormed the village and sealed off its entrances, provoking residents and sparking confrontations, the agency said.

During the confrontations, Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition at residents, seriously injuring Qassam Ahmad Yasin, who died from his injuries shortly after, the news agency said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 373 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas which Israel says killed 1,200 Israelis.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 64,487 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.















