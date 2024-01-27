Algeria to request Security Council meeting on UN court’s measures concerning Israel

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune directed Algeria's permanent mission to the UN to promptly request on Friday a Security Council meeting to "give an executable form" to decisions by a UN court regarding provisional and urgent measures imposed on Israel.

It was announced in a statement by the Foreign Ministry that expressed interest in the provisional injunction issued by the International Court of Justice in a lawsuit brought by South Africa against Israel for committing "genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

"Algeria has taken note of the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice, obliging the Israeli occupation to respond within a month," it said.

Algeria reiterated its admiration and support for South Africa for filing the complaint about Israel's open and brazen genocide in Gaza.

It said it considered the court's decisions as the "beginning of the end of the impunity era for the Israeli occupation, which it has exploited to intensify the suppression of the Palestinian people and deprive them of their legitimate national rights."

The ICJ ordered Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 64,487 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.















