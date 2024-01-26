ICJ orders Israel to take 'all measures' to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, but falls short of ordering cease-fire

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday ordered Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.

Giving its interim decision in the genocide case at The Hague on indication of provisional measures, ICJ said: "The State of Israel shall in accordance with its obligations under the Convention On the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in relation to the Palestinians in Gaza, take all measures within his power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article Two of the convention."

ICJ also said that Israel "must ensure with immediate effect that its military forces do not commit any of the aforementioned deaths."

"The court further considers that Israel must take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," it added.

Israel must report to the ICJ within one month regarding its compliance with the order.