Social media outcry: Stray animals feed on Palestinians' lifeless bodies

Images of stray animals feeding on the lifeless bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip caused outrage on social media.

The footage, reportedly from the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, shows the lifeless bodies of some Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks.

The camera show a scene on the road where body parts and belongings of Palestinians are scattered, with numerous stray animals present.

Following the spread of the footage on social media, numerous users decried the brutality of the situation, criticizing the world for not putting an end to the massacre in Gaza and condemning the silence of international.

Users said that even the funerals of Palestinians are left unattended, underscoring the unprecedented nature of such brutality.

PALESTINIANS EXECUTED BY ISRAELI ARMY



Palestinian journalist Abdullah Ubeyd told Anadolu that the horrifying images were recorded in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, which has been targeted by Israeli attacks in recent days.

Ubeyd said he captured the footage on Jan. 23 in the Giza al-Najjar area of Khan Younis.

"These bodies belong to dozens of Palestinians executed by the Israeli army vehicles in the streets of the Giza al-Najjar area of Khan Younis where they are stationed," he said.

Last month, Israeli forces declared Khan Younis, which they previously claimed to be safe, a "war zone" and initiated ground attacks.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.