Rally in northern Iraq condemns Iran’s attack on Erbil

Many people gathered in the cities of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja in northern Iraq on Tuesday to protest against the ballistic missile attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Erbil.

In the city center of Sulaymaniyah, several citizens assembled, carrying photos of Peshrev Dizeyi, a businessman from Erbil who lost his life in the Iranian attack, and his 1-year-old daughter Jina.

The participants in the demonstration held banners, reading "Do not hide your hostility under unfounded pretexts."

In a rally in Halabja, also participated in by many children, banners condemning Iran's attacks on civilians and featuring pictures of Dizeyi and his deceased child were displayed.

Meanwhile, the Erbil Civil Defense team declared the end of the eighth day of search operations at Dizeyi's home, which was targeted by Iran's ballistic missiles.

They disclosed that they have not yet located the body of Jina's Filipino caregiver.

On Jan. 16, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at positions of "terrorist groups" in Syria and Iraq.

The IRGC claimed to have "destroyed" an Israeli spy agency Mossad's headquarters in the Erbil region of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.