Israeli soldiers detain 25 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Tuesday detained 25 more Palestinians from various areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,220.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, soldiers also beat, abused Palestinians, and conducted field interrogations, in addition to damaging their homes and other properties, the statement added.

Some of the detainees were shortly released, the two prisoners' groups noted.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 370 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,500 others injured.























