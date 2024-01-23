Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian man in West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man for allegedly carrying out a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said a Palestinian on a motorbike attempted to open fire at Israeli soldiers near a military checkpoint east of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

Israeli soldiers shot the Palestinian man, causing his death, KAN said.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the Israeli claim.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

At least 370 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli fire and 4,200 others injured in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.