Israel says 17 more soldiers injured in Gaza fighting

17 Israeli soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the military said on Tuesday.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,232 soldiers had been injured since Israel launched its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 556 soldiers have been killed and 2,689 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

At least 24 Israeli soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip on Monday in the worst single-day death toll since Tel Aviv launched its war on the Palestinian territory.

Israel has mounted a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 25,490 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 63,354 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.