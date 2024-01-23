Gaza’s Health Ministry says 2 medical facilities under Israeli siege in Khan Younis

The Israeli army has laid siege to two medical facilities in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian health authorities warned Tuesday.

"The Israeli occupation places Nasser Medical Complex and al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in extreme danger," Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

He called for protecting innocent people, patients and medical staff at the two facilities and facilitating ambulance dispatches to them.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Tuesday that its headquarters near al-Amal Hospital came under Israeli fire, resulting in injuries among displaced people.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 25,490 Palestinians and injuring 63,354. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

















