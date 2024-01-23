Biden, Sunak discuss Houthi attacks in Red Sea

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels in the Red Sea in a phone call Monday.

"They reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks," the White House said in a statement.

According to a statement by 10 Downing Street, the leaders condemned the surge in "violent" Houthi attacks on commercial ships transiting the area and undertook to continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt those attacks.

"This includes work through the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian, putting diplomatic pressure on Iran to cease their support of Houthi activity and, as needed, targeted military action to degrade Houthi capabilities," it added.

Sunak also offered his condolences on the death of two US Navy Seals who went missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links with Israel.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 25,295 people since an Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced last month the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.

The US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in recent days in retaliation for the attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments. It is used to transit between Egypt's Suez Canal and the Gulf of Aden, allowing ships to avoid the much costlier and longer route across the southern coast of Africa.

2-STATE SOLUTION



Biden and Sunak also exchanged views on the importance of increasing humanitarian aid and civilian protections for people in Gaza and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, according to the statement.

"The Prime Minister stressed that supporting Israel in its efforts to defeat the threat from Hamas does not detract from the need for the IDF (Israeli army) to take greater care to protect civilians and operate within International Humanitarian Law," it added.

They also agreed on working together to encourage further humanitarian pauses to get hostages out of Gaza and allow more aid to enter.

"As part of this, they underscored the need to open more aid routes into Gaza, including at Ashdod, while simultaneously increasing the efficiency of existing routes. The leaders also agreed that a two-state solution which allows Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security is more important than ever," it said.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine was also on the agenda between the leaders, who expressed their support for Kyiv.

"The Prime Minister updated President Biden on his recent announcement of £2.5 billion of further military support for Ukraine alongside the signing of a new UK-Ukraine bilateral security agreement.

"The leaders agreed that it is paramount that the world continues to back Ukraine as it resists unprovoked Russian aggression," the statement added.