Israeli army says rocket sirens activated in Haifa

Israeli media on Friday evening said rocket sirens were activated in Haifa city, northern Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the sirens were activated when an interceptor missile was fired at a "suspicious aerial target" and that the incident was over.

No casualties were reported from the incident, the Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted Israel's ambulance service as saying.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

The clashes between them are the deadliest since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.