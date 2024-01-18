Italy, France, Germany working on European naval mission in Red Sea

Italy is working with France and Germany on a European naval mission in the Red Sea where tension remains high, as reported by local media Wednesday.

"With France and Germany, we are formalizing a proposal to present to the other EU partners, on which I am optimistic," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at a news conference about Italy's G7 duty presidency in Rome, according to state-run ANSA news agency.

"We are working so that alongside the Atalanta Operation there might be a European military mission in the Red Sea," he said.

Revealing that the matter will be discussed at the EU's Foreign Affairs Council on Jan. 22 in Brussels, Tajani expressed hope that a decision would be made for the mission to be operational as soon as possible.

He noted the proposal envisages the possible participation of non-EU countries.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links to Israel.

The Iran-backed Houthis said their attacks are intended to pressure Tel Aviv to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 24,285 people since an Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The US and UK recently launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.