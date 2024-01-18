Hepatitis A spreading in overcrowded displacement sites in Gaza

Smoke rises during Israeli military operations in Al Maghazi, Al Bureije and Al Nusairat refugee camps, as seen from southern Gaza Strip, 10 January 2024. (EPA Photo)

A Hepatitis A epidemic has broken out the in Gaza Strip due to overcrowding in displacement areas, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

It warned of the suspension of complete blood count (CBC) tests at any moment due to shortages of necessary materials, without providing further details.

The conditions endured by those who are displaced are exacerbated by the absence of toilets and sanitation facilities along with waste accumulation near recently constructed tents.

The dire situations have been overshadowed by water scarcity within refugee camps as many of the displaced struggle to protect themselves from the consequences of pollution and lack of hygiene.

Hepatitis A is a virus that is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or direct contact with an infectious person.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, killing at least 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,504 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

According to the UN, 85% of the population in Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

















