3 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike near refugee camp in Nablus city: Report

At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car near the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that it was able to reach the site after the Israeli forces withdrew from the area and recovered the body of a youth.

"Israeli forces reportedly hold the bodies of other young men along with the vehicle before withdrawing from the area," the news agency said.

Earlier, the Israeli army broke into the Balata refugee camp and raided several homes in the camp which led to clashes.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

At least 355 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 4,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.