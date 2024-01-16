Israel growing worried about Hamas' attempts to regain control in northern Gaza

Israel is growing worried about attempts by the Palestinian group Hamas to regain control in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

"There is a worrying trend in the Israeli security establishment regarding Hamas' attempts to restore its civilian capabilities in northern Gaza," Israeli Army Radio said.

Israeli security services cite attempts by the Palestinian group to reinstall its local police to take control of the area, the broadcaster said.

The Israeli army carried out new incursions into several areas in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, hours after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced an end to the "high-intensity" ground operation in the area.

According to an Anadolu reporter, army forces advanced into the northern part of Gaza City and areas east of Jabalia town and west of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia.

"The main concern in the Israel security establishment is Hamas' success in restoring its military capabilities in the region as well," the Army Radio said.

Israel's War Cabinet Minister Gideon Sa'ar said early Tuesday that Hamas is far from being defeated.

"If anyone thinks that there will be an alternative to its rule in the Gaza Strip, it simply won't happen," Sa'ar told Army Radio.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 24,285 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,154 others, according to local health authorities.

Israel says around 1,200 people have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.






















