Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 rises to 24,285

At least 24,285 Palestinians have been killed and 61,154 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Tuesday.

"The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 158 casualties and 320 injuries over the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

On Sunday, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that "people in Gaza are living in hell" and "nowhere is safe."