1 Palestinian killed, 10 injured in Israeli military raid in occupied West Bank

One Palestinian was killed and 10 others were injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said a 20-year-old man was injured and died of his wounds from army fire in the town of Dura southwest of Hebron city.

Ten other people were injured in the raid, the statement said.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

At least 353 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 4,000 others injured in the occupied territory, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.






















