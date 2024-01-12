Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza rises to 23,708

At least 23,708 Palestinians have been killed and 60,050 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the territory's Health Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said 151 more people were killed and 248 others injured over the past 24 hours.

A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, the ministry added.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.







