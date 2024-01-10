Israeli media: Netanyahu-Blinken meeting was tense

According to the news of Israel's Channel 12 television, the written statement expected to be made by the Israeli Prime Ministry after the meeting with Blinken has still not been published, and this indicates the disagreements between the two parties.



The news highlights that the disparity in views on the Gaza war has intensified between the U.S. and Israel, noting that "Washington is running out of patience."



The news asserted that Benjamin Netanyahu would not be present at the press conference of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Following visits to Türkiye and Greece, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken continued his regional tour with stops in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Arriving in Israel yesterday, Blinken held meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and members of the war cabinet.



As part of his ongoing visit, Secretary of State Blinken is expected to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz, and the main opposition leader Yair Lapid tomorrow.



Following his meetings with Palestinian officials in the West Bank tomorrow after Tel Aviv, Blinken is expected to proceed to Egypt.

















