Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, run over body in Tulkarm

Shocking video footage captures Israeli forces are under scrutiny for driving a military vehicle over a Palestinian victim following the fatal shooting of three men in the occupied West Bank's Tulkarem.

The disturbing footage has sparked international concern over the use of force in the region.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Israel continues its bombing attacks in southern and central Gaza, with strikes reported in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital.

The escalating violence has raised fears of a worsening humanitarian crisis for displaced Palestinians, with Gaza's Health Ministry highlighting the imminent threats of hunger, dehydration, and disease—a grim "triangle of death."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel as part of his regional tour, adding a diplomatic dimension to the ongoing conflict.

The toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached a staggering 23,084 casualties, including a heartbreaking 9,600 children, with nearly 59,000 people reported wounded.

Hamas's initial attack on Israel resulted in approximately 1,139 fatalities.

The mounting human cost underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the deepening crisis in the region.





