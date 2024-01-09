Israeli army shoots woman holding white flag in Gaza -Video

Footage showing the moments when the Israeli army shot a woman trying to leave the northern part of the occupied Gaza Strip with a white flag in her hand and a child by her side is getting attention on social media.

The footage, obtained by Middle East Eye, was recorded on Nov. 12 in the center of Gaza City.

In the video, numerous civilians, most of them women and children, can be seen leaving the area towards the south with clutching white flags of surrender or "don't shoot" in their hands.

Israeli army shoots woman trying to leave the northern part of the occupied Gaza Strip with a white flag in her hand and a child by her side https://t.co/DKQBzT13Pz pic.twitter.com/xYfFJLxOTg — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 8, 2024

Palestinian civilians, carrying a few bags with them, are trying to make their way down a street.

As one woman, walking in the front of a civilian group, holding a white flag and accompanied by a child, moves towards a street, the sound of gunfire is heard.

At that moment, the woman, who was shot, collapses to the ground, and the child and other Palestinians in the group panic and scatter in different directions. The person recording the footage from a nearby building can be heard saying: "the woman has been shot."

In the footage, a Palestinian from the group is seen going to the aid of the woman who was shot, but there are no details about the aftermath of the incident.

The identity and fate of the woman who was shot remain unknown.

Images of Israeli snipers targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza are frequently brought to public attention.

Earlier in the three months of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing over 23,000 people and injuring over twice that many, footage of a father and his young daughter shot by Israeli snipers in the al-Shati Refugee Camp in northern Gaza surfaced.







