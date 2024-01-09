9 dead as Daesh/ISIS terror group attacks convoy of Syrian regime forces

The Daesh/ISIS terror group on Tuesday targeted a convoy of Bashar al-Assad regime forces in central Syria, killing nine people and injuring 20 others, local sources said.

The attack launched with heavy weapons took place in Palmyra in the Homs governorate.

The regime media has not yet commented on the attack.

This incident follows a similar attack on Jan. 2 when Daesh/ISIS terrorists targeted the 17th regiment stationed in the southern part of the Deir ez-Zor province. During that assault, the terrorist group captured a number of regime elements.

The Daesh/ISIS terror group, which has largely lost its influence in Syria, is trying to maintain its existence as a cell structure in the desert region known as "Badiye," which covers parts of Homs, Daraa, Suwayda, and Deir ez-Zor.

The terrorist group intermittently inflicts losses on the Assad regime and its supporting factions through hit-and-run tactics.