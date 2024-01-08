Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyrgyzstan for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday on the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and exchange of views on current regional and international issues will be held," the ministry added.

The sixth joint meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group will be held during the visit, according to a statement by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.