Israel targets southern Lebanon with phosphorus bombs

The Israeli army targeted several areas in southern Lebanon with phosphorus bombs on Monday, state media reported.

The attacks targeted Al-Awaida Hill between the towns of Odaisseh and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's official news agency NNA reported.

An Israeli drone targeted a car with a guided missile on the Dabsheh road in Khirbet Salim in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, the agency reported.

The attack resulted in injuries and caused the car to catch fire and veer off the road, it added without providing further details.

According to the report, Israeli warplanes flew at low altitudes above villages in the western and central regions of the borders, accompanied by reconnaissance aircraft.

Israeli fighter jets launched intense airstrikes targeting the outskirts of the town of Khallet Warda near the border town of Ayta Shaab, according to the agency.

Jets also targeted the area between the towns of Marwahin and Blat in southern Lebanon, it added.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire along the shared border since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.























