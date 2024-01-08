Gaza belongs to Palestinians: Germany

Germany on Monday repeated its opposition to any Israeli move to occupy the Gaza Strip and expel Palestinians.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said Germany opposes controversial proposals put forward by Israeli far-right ministers.

"We have reacted very clearly to the statements made by the two Israeli ministers, we have condemned them and stated that they are neither helpful nor move things forward," he told reporters.

Fischer said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made this clear once again, during her meetings with Israeli officials in Jerusalem on Sunday.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, they must not be driven out of Gaza, there must be no new settlement, no renewed Israeli occupation of Gaza, I think we are very clear on that," he stressed.

Last week, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir drew international condemnation, after they proposed "encouraging" the migration of Palestinians out of Gaza, to countries that will agree to take in the refugees.

Fischer underlined that while Germany supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, it also expects Israeli authorities to respect international humanitarian law during military operations.

He also called for more humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population.

"More aid supplies must come into the Gaza Strip in order to improve the situation of the people, women, children and men who are currently living there under unspeakable conditions," he said.

When asked about the wounded Palestinian civilians, and whether Germany would take in some of them for medical treatment in the country, Fischer said talks were underway among relevant ministries on this issue.

At least 23,084 Palestinians have been killed and 58,926 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.