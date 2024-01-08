73 bodies brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in last 24 hours: Gaza Health Ministry

At least 73 bodies and 99 injured were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The ministry did not specify in which Israeli strikes these Palestinians were killed or injured.

On Sunday, Israeli attacks target the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip resulting in casualties, including children, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The dead and injured people were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, according to the correspondent.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Monday that they transported a dead body and 17 injured people on Sunday due to the Israeli bombardment of two houses in Deir al-Balah.

The society also added that Israeli forces opened fire on several civilians along Salah al-Din Street, the main highway in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,835 Palestinians have since been killed and 58,416 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.