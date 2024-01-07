HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE GATHER IN BOSNIAS CAPITAL TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR PALESTINE

Hundreds of people gathered in the capital of Bosnia Herzegovina on Sunday to demonstrate their support for Palestine, amid an intensified Israeli army assault on the Gaza Strip.

Despite the rain, hundreds of people took part in a protest demonstration in front of the Sebilj fountain in Sarajevo's city Bascarsija district.

Some demonstrators waved Palestinian flags amid anti-Israeli slogans, while others displayed banners with slogans such as "Stop the genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine."

Safija Tadefi, one of the organizers of the demonstration, told reporters that they wanted to raise awareness and commemorate the Palestinians who lost their lives in the Israeli bombardment.

"We demand a cease-fire and the end of the genocide. This is the third march we have organized," he said, adding, "We want to organize these marches and show that the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina are on the side of the Palestinian people."

Adela Korac, who lives in France and attended the rally, also spoke to the media, saying the situation in Gaza saddened them and that they are willing to do everything they can to help the Palestinians.

"We are here to support the people in Palestine and to do as much for them as possible," said Korac.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

The number of Palestinian casualties in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is at least 330, according to Health Ministry data.

Since Oct. 7, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have escalated simultaneously with the devastating war against Gaza, which has killed at least 22,835 and injured some 58,166, most of them women and children.

The conflict has also caused extensive infrastructure damage and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, according to authorities in the Gaza Strip and the UN.