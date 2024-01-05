Pro-Palestine protesters stage rally in Berlin under heavy rain

A group of pro-Palestine protesters staged a rally Thursday in the German capital Berlin to protest Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 22,400 people and left the coastal enclave in ruins.

Despite heavy rain, the protesters gathered outside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop the genocide."

Speeches at the demonstration demanded an end to the Israeli attacks and called on the international community to make an effort in this regard.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.