State Department: U.S. 'not seeing any acts that constitute genocide' in Gaza

The U.S. on Wednesday described South Africa's decision to bring a genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as unproductive, saying it has not observed acts that constitute "genocide."

"We don't think it's productive," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"Genocide is, of course, a heinous atrocity, one of the most heinous atrocities that any individual can commit," Miller said, adding that those are allegations that "should not made lightly".

However, Miller said the U.S. is "not seeing any acts that constitute genocide."

Asked if the U.S. sees any acts of war crimes, Miller said: "We continue to collect information and gather it as we always do, but I don't have an assessment to offer."

White House, for its part, said it found the submission "meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever."

South Africa last week filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel before The Hague-based ICJ.

The application is about alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the ICJ.

"Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza," the African country said.

It sought provisional measures, alleging that Israel violated the 1948 UN Genocide Convention with its actions in Gaza since Oct. 7.