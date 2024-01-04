Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ministers' call for migration of Palestinians in Gaza

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned statements by Israeli ministers that called for the voluntary migration of Palestinians from Gaza and emphasized the importance of international efforts for Israel to be held accountable.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized its condemnation and clear rejection of extremist statements by two ministers in the Israeli occupation government, who called for the displacement of the Gaza population and the reoccupation of Gaza to build Jewish settlements.

It noted that Riyadh underscored the importance of joint international efforts to activate international accountability mechanisms for holding Israel accountable.

It pointed out that statements and actions of the Israeli government have advanced in violation of international legitimacy decisions and international humanitarian law.

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich previously declared support for the voluntary migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Ben-Gvir noted having partners worldwide to assist Israel without providing information about the partners or countries.

According to the Israeli army radio, far-right Finance Minister Smotrich also stated: "The right solution for the Gaza Strip is to encourage voluntary migration to countries willing to accept refugees."

Hamas characterized the statements as an unrealistic "fantasy" and urged the international community to intervene.

The remarks have been rejected by the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UN and the EU.







