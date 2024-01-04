Palestinians say 51 Gazan women held by Israel

At least 51 Palestinian women from the Gaza Strip are held in a prison in northern Israel, according to prisoners' affairs groups on Thursday.

"The women detainees are held at Damon Prison in northern Israel," the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The statement, however, said Israel is holding a higher number of Gazan women than the figure announced.

"Those detainees face abuse and humiliation and are held in tragic conditions," the statement said.

Last month, Gaza's government media office said that at least 2,600 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, killing at least 22,313 Palestinians and injuring 57,296 others, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.







