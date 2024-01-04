Hezbollah says 5 additional members killed in clashes with Israeli army

The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced Thursday that five additional members were killed in clashes with the Israeli army on the border region in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group did not specify the location where the fighters were killed.

Hezbollah said in a statement late Wednesday that the Israeli army attacked an armed cell on Lebanese territory.

"An air force fighter jet also attacked infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah on Lebanese territory," it said.

"In recent hours, several launches from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory have been observed," it added.

Since Oct. 8, ongoing clashes at the border between the Israeli army and Hezbollah have resulted in the deaths of 28 Lebanese civilians, 147 Hezbollah members, five Israeli civilians and nine Israeli soldiers.