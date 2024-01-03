TURKISH PRESIDENT EXTENDS CONDOLENCE TO IRAN OVER DEADLY BLASTS NEAR GENERALS TOMB

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday offered condolences to Iran over the deadly explosions near the tomb of slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

"We are deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attacks carried out in the Kerman province of Iran. I wish God's mercy to those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to those who were injured," Erdoğan said on X.

He expressed condolences to the "friendly and brotherly" people of Iran.

At least 103 people were killed on Wednesday when multiple explosions ripped through an area where a ceremony was being held to commemorate a top Iranian general who was assassinated four years ago by the US, said Sayyed Mohammad Saberi, head of the city's Emergency Organization.

The explosions took place on a route leading to the cemetery in the southeastern city of Kerman where Soleimani, the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, was laid to rest, according to state media.

Soleimani was killed on Jan 3, 2020 in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Iran's emergency services put all hospitals and health care centers on alert to attend to the injured.

Officials in Tehran have not commented on the incident yet.

According to Anadolu sources, the venue of the ceremony in Kerman has been vacated by security forces and people have been asked to return home.