GENERAL STRIKE BEING OBSERVED ACROSS WEST BANK TO MOURN TOP HAMAS FIGURES KILLING

A man walks past closed shops during a general strike in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on January 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

A general strike is being observed across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to mourn the assassination of deputy chief of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri.

Shops, banks, commercial facilities and public institutions were shut, while the transport activity seemed disrupted.

Palestinian parties and factions had called for the joint action as well as protest rallies, holding Israel fully responsible for the killing.

An Israeli drone killed al-Arouri in Beirut along with two commanders of the group's military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, according to Hamas and Lebanese media. Israel has not officially claimed responsibility.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

The attacks have left Gaza in ruins, with most of the population displaced and facing shortages of basic necessities such as food, water and medicine.















