Hamas urges Red Cross to document Israeli rights violations against Palestinian detainees

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called Monday on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to document human rights violations against Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons, especially female detainees.

In a statement, Hamas urged the ICRC and rights groups "to fulfill their obligations in addressing the brutalities and deprivations of the rights of female Palestinian prisoners within Zionist occupation prisons."

The statement noted that "Palestinian women prisoners are encountering systematic and arbitrary malnutrition and neglect of their medical needs."

On Saturday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society NGO said female detainees in Damon Prison are experiencing torture and harsh conditions.

"Human rights organizations need to document these violations and present them before competent courts," Hamas said.

According to the latest figures, more than 7,800 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 80 women.

The figures do not include arrests of Palestinians from Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities.

Israeli arrest campaigns intensified following the army's onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.





