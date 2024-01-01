Al-Qassam Brigades hit 26 Israeli army vehicles in Gaza City in past 48 hours

The armed wing of the Hamas group on Monday said its fighters had targeted 26 Israeli military vehicles in two neighborhoods of Gaza City, and achieved direct hits.

"In the past 48 hours, our fighters targeted 26 (Israeli) Zionist invading military vehicles in the neighborhoods of al-Daraj and al-Tuffah in Gaza City," the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, the brigades said its fighters had targeted Israeli soldiers and vehicles in several areas across the Gaza Strip including in the southern city of Khan Younis, and inflicted confirmed hits on Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the brigades' statements.

Fierce clashes between the Israeli army and the Palestinian resistance fighters have been reported daily across Gaza since the start of the Israeli army's ground operation on Oct. 27.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in 21,978 deaths and 57,697 wounded, most of them children and women. The attacks have caused immense damage to infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to Palestinian and international sources.