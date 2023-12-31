Nearly half of Gaza population at risk of famine, UNRWA warns

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees reiterated on Saturday that Gaza is grappling with catastrophic hunger and nearly half of the population is at a risk of famine.



"People are hungry and just desperate for food," Thomas White, the director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, said on X, adding: "40% of the population at risk of famine."



"More regular supplies needed. We require safe and sustainable humanitarian access everywhere, including to the North of Gaza," he added.



Since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 21,000 Palestinians and injuring many more, according to local health authorities.



Israeli authorities claim the Hamas attack has killed around 1,200 Israelis.



The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.



Phillipe Lazzrini, the head of UNRWA, said: "Meaningful, unhindered and unconditional humanitarian assistance, and commercial flow," however, can still reverse and prevent the looming famine.