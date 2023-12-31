Türkiye’s first lady wishes for year of peace, justice, prosperity

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan extended wishes for a year marked by peace, justice and prosperity, fostering a vision of global fairness.

"I wish for a year where peace and justice prevail, with a hopeful vision for a fair world for everyone, and where our Palestinian brothers and sisters find tranquility and prosperity," Erdoğan said on X.

The first lady reflected on the past year, acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation but highlighting significant developments.

Bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming 2024 with renewed hope, she shared a video compiled from visuals of various developments that made headlines in the country over the past year.