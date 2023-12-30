Israeli army injures 2 Palestinians, detains 1 in ambulance

The Israeli army injured two Palestinians on Friday in the occupied West Bank, arresting one while he was in an ambulance, according to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA,

The two Palestinians were reportedly injured by live ammunition near the eastern entrance of Qalqilya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA,

The Palestinian Health Ministry noted a 17-year-old, critically wounded in the chest as a result of Israeli gunfire, was arrested in an ambulance during his transfer from the Qalqilya Hospital to a hospital in Nablus.

Israeli forces have been conducting raids on cities and towns in the West Bank and Jerusalem with increasing intensity since Oct. 7.

A total of 318 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,820 detained.