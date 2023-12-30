Hamas: Dozens of Israeli soldiers left either dead or injured amid Sheikh Ridwan clashes in Gaza Strip

Hamas' military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced that they killed and injured more than 20 Israeli soldiers in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza.

The Qassam Brigades made a statement on their Telegram account regarding their resistance activities against the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

In the statement, it was mentioned that in the clashes in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City, there were more than 20 dead and wounded from the Israeli special forces.

In another statement, the Qassam Brigades reported targeting an Israeli Merkava tank in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood with a handmade explosive named "Shuvaz."

It was also noted that two areas with Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis were hit with mortar fire.

There has been no statement from the Israeli side regarding the incident.

The Israeli army had previously announced that since the beginning of the attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, a total of 502 soldiers had been killed, with 168 of them during the ground invasion.









