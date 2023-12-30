Airstrike targets Iran-backed convoy in eastern Syria

An airstrike targeted a convoy Friday of Iran-backed groups within the ranks of the Syrian army in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-zor.

An unidentified warplane carried out attacks on four points where Iran-backed groups were located in the town of Abu Kamal, according to information from local sources.

The airstrike resulted in casualties, rendering some military vehicles unusable.

Recent attacks have been reported on U.S. military bases in the Al-Tanf region, Al-Malkiyya district near the Iraqi border, the Ash Shaddadi district in the Al Hasakah province and military installations in Deir Ez-zor using unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-to-ground weapons.

Iran-backed groups occasionally target U.S. bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River with rockets, drones and UAVs.

Deir Ez-zor, located east of the Euphrates River, is under the occupation of the U.S.-backed terror group PKK/YPG, while the provincial center and other rural areas are under the control of the Assad regime and Iran-backed groups.















