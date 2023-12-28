Rashida Tlaib criticizes Israeli PM Netanyahu as 'genocidal'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is criticizing her colleagues in the U.S. Congress who have met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Tlaib referred to Netanyahu as a "genocidal maniac" in a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In her post, Tlaib accused any member of Congress who meets with Netanyahu of supporting a war criminal and vowed that they will not be forgotten. This includes fellow Democrats who have met with Netanyahu during the current war, highlighting the divisions within the left on this issue.

Tlaib, a hardline leftist and the only Palestinian American in Congress, has been a vocal critic of the Israeli government throughout her time in office. In another Instagram Story, she expressed her frustration with the U.S. funding and support for what she views as a genocide and war on children in Palestine. She urged others to continue discussing the situation in Palestine.

Tlaib's comments come shortly after Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., a more moderate member of her party, returned from Israel. During his visit, Gottheimer met with Netanyahu, other Israeli officials, and the families of individuals held captive by Hamas.