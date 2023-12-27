Retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik wrote an article for Haaretz titled "Army and commentators somewhat lacking in humility."

Brik asserted that the information provided about Israel's attacks in Gaza is not accurate. He stated, "From the information I received from commanders and soldiers who have been fighting in the Gaza Strip since the beginning, the following conclusions can be drawn: The spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and military commentators on television are making false statements about the war between Hamas and the Israeli forces."

Brik mentioned that the number of casualties from the Kassam Brigades due to Israeli ground attacks is much lower. He accused the IDF of providing incorrect figures regarding Hamas deaths in Gaza. He wrote that most of the conflicts did not occur face-to-face and claimed, "The majority of those killed and injured were targeted by the resistance with bombs and anti-tank missiles."

Brik shared information about Kassam Brigades members coming out of tunnels, placing explosives on Israeli military vehicles, targeting them with anti-tank missiles, and then returning to the tunnels. He pointed out that the Israeli army has not found a "quick solution" in its struggle against Kassam Brigades fighters mostly hiding in tunnels, stating, "The IDF spokesperson and those responsible for Israeli security are trying to portray the war as a great victory before the picture becomes clear."

The former Israeli general, arguing that destroying the tunnels belonging to the armed wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, would take many years, noted, "The Israeli army did not plan for an underground war; it tried to find improvised solutions, but there is no way to offer an effective solution."