Japanese ships change course amid fears of Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Amid concerns of delayed cargo transfers, Japanese ships are changing course to avoid the Red Sea due to fear of possible attacks by Houthis.

Japanese shipping firms Nippon Yusen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines have changed the course of their ships away from the Red Sea due to recent attacks on ships.

Another firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is also making similar changes.

The temporary measures for passage to and from Europe have been taken in view of the "possibility that those with links to Israel may be targeted by the Houthis," Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Instead, Japanese ships are passing through the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa and shifting through North America.

The change in sea routes may cause delays in cargo shipments as the Red Sea is the shortest passage between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal -- one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea and the group warned about attacking all Israel-bound ships.

It said the attacks aim to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.