Israeli policemen who assaulted Anadolu photojournalist reinstated amid investigation

Two Israeli police officers, who assaulted Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in occupied East Jerusalem, have been reinstated even before the conclusion of an investigation.

The Union of Journalists in Israel condemned the reinstatement, calling it unacceptable.

In a statement, it said the move reflects that the lives of journalists were being undervalued.

The union said it will continue its efforts to ensure justice, reminding that police must protect press freedom and officers resorting to violence must be held accountable.

On Dec. 15, Israeli forces knocked down and kicked Alkharouf during a gathering of a group of Palestinians near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where restrictions had been imposed on Friday prayers.

Alkharouf, severely beaten on his face and parts of his body, was shifted to Makassed Hospital by ambulance.

Israeli police also attacked cameraman Faiz Abu Rumaila, who was with Alkharouf.

Authorities in Tel Aviv then announced that police officers who attacked the correspondents had been suspended.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, however, is said to having promised their return to duty as soon as possible.