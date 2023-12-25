Israeli attacks on journalists constitute war crime: International Federation of Journalists

Israeli attacks on journalists "to stop news getting out of Gaza" constitute a war crime, according to the deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

Speaking to Anadolu on the rising death toll of journalists in Gaza due to Israeli attacks, Tim Dawson said: "It is clear that the situation in Gaza is terrible for everyone. Food, water, fuel, and shelter are in short supply."

"Journalists have suffered more than most-around 7% or 8% of all journalists in the enclave have lost their lives, and nearly all have lost family members," he lamented.

"It is hard to think of a conflict that has devastated such a congested area," the official decried.

Describing the death toll among journalists in the strip as "heart-breaking as it is terrible," Dawson emphasized: "International law requires armed forces to treat journalists as civilians and do their utmost to ensure their safety."

He further underlined: "Deliberately targeting journalists is a war crime."

Mentioning that he does not have a clear understanding of the reasons behind such Israeli actions, he said the Gazan journalists he spoke to "believe that they are being targeted."

"Given the wholly disproportionate death toll among journalists, it is hard to dismiss this possibility," he said.

"Israel and Egypt are not allowing international reporters into Gaza," he underscored referring to "regular communications outages" in the area.

Dawson said: "Gazan journalists have shown extraordinary tenacity in continuing to report-with little food or water, no fuel, and for the most part living in tents."

"I have to say I am the deepest admirer of their work," he stressed.

"The Israelis appear to be doing everything in their power to stop news getting out of Gaza," he criticized.

He called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) "to speed up its existing investigation into the killing of journalists in Palestine."

Noting that the IFJ has also "made a complaint to the ICC about the death of journalists at the hands of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)," he expressed "hope that this could provide a blueprint for more widespread investigations into the circumstances in which so many journalists in Gaza have been killed."

"ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan was in the West Bank recently and assured Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) leaders that an investigation was underway," the official added.

He further emphasized: "I think it's critical for Gaza and Palestinian people more generally to have faith in international law for these cases to be taken up seriously."















