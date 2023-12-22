Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers near Lebanon border

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Friday it targeted Israeli soldiers near the country's southern border, inflicting some losses.

The group in a press release said "it targeted an Israeli infantry force in the vicinity of Metula, off the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon with rockets."

In another statement, it said its fighters "targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy officers and soldiers in the settlement of Even Menachem (in occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha) with rockets."

Separately, Hezbollah said it hit Shomera barracks with weapons.

Exchange of fire and tensions have been on the rise along the Lebanese-Israeli border since a day after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, believed to have killed 1,200 Israelis.

In response, Israel has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, besides causing mass displacement and devastation, and shortages of food, water and medicines.

Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.







