U.S. asked Israel 'tough questions' about Gaza church killings: State Department

The U.S. asked Israel "tough questions" about the killings of civilians who were sheltered in Gaza's only Catholic church, the State Department said Tuesday.

Spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington has made clear to Israel from the outset of the conflict in Gaza that it does not want to see churches, mosques, schools, and hospitals attacked.

He said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had "a very candid conversation" with the Israeli government about the importance of protecting those civilian sites and ensuring that they are on deconflict lists so they are not targeted.

"I will say, with respect to this particular incident that you raised, we raised this directly with the Israeli government and asked tough questions about it. We will continue to do so," Miller told reporters.

The White House said Monday that the Biden administration has "raised our concerns" with Israel after one of its snipers fatally shot a mother and daughter who were sheltering in the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli sniper "murdered" the pair Saturday and injured seven others who were sheltering at the Holy Family Parish, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The office said one of the women was fatally shot while trying to rescue the other after she was shot. Seven victims were wounded while attempting to protect others on the church compound, it said.